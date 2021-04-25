Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-25
Al-Kadhimi has no right to suspend Baghdad Governor, legal expert says

Shafaq News / The legal expert, Ahmed Al-Abadi, explained the legal details of the suspension of the Minister of Health and the Governor of Baghdad by PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Al-Abadi told Shafaq News agency, "the Prime Minister has the right to suspend the Minister of Health, based on the internal system of the Council of Ministers, provided that he submits the matter to the Iraqi Parliament to obtain approval of his decision."

"Al-Kadhimi has no right to suspend the Governor of Baghdad, because the governor is subject to the Iraqi Parliament, since the powers of the dissolved provincial council have been transferred to the parliament."

Earlier today, The Iraqi Prime Minister also suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment and the Governor of Baghdad, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 88 and 110 were injured.

