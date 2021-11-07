Al-Kadhimi had informed armed factions of the government's "impatience", source says 

Shafaq News/ A source close to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi revealed that the latter had previously sent messages to the armed factions informing them of the government's "impatience".

The source told Shafaq News Agency that PM Al-Kadhimi sent messages to the armed factions and the coordinating framework forces, through Hadi Al-Amiri and former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, that patience has limits, and it is impossible for the government to remain silent about the recent security breaches that occurred at the gates of the Green Zone.

The source added, "al-Kadhimi confirmed that he had information about the parties involved in creating the security chaos that occurred recently in Baghdad."

"Al-Kadhimi stressed in his message through Al-Abadi, which he will deliver to the leader of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, that the security forces can arrest all those involved in the recent events, but he (Al-Kadhimi) does not want to ignite a civil war", the source indicated, noting that serious security measures will be taken against prominent and influential figures and parties in Iraq, in case the situation remains as it is.