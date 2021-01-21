Al-Kadhimi gives "one last chance" to Baghdad's security personnel

Shafaq News / A security source stated that the security meeting held at the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters headed by Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has ended, following the two bloody bombings that targeted Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi gave "one last chance" to the commands and warned of dismissing security personnel in case of any new security breach.

Earlier today, the Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi announced that the number of victims of Al-Tayaran Square bombing in the center of Baghdad, has risen to 32, noting that only 36 wounded are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the rest of the wounded have left after receiving the required first aid.