Al-Kadhimi: from a unified national discourse to a broader regional dialogue

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, heavily criticized "phenomena" inherited from the Baathist era, calling for "diplomacy and dialogue" as an alternative.

Al-Kadhimi said, during his visit to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "soft power must take its course, as the weapons that Iraq possessed did not lead it to anything but destruction, futile wars, and hostilities."

"Diplomacy and dialogue are the real power to protect the people and avoid wars. It is the country's only opportunity to break free from the cycle of conflicts."

"Effective diplomacy requires a great effort over various fronts, which is the role of embassies, diplomats of Iraq, and international organizations, to activate several tools and means of dialogue that guarantee the country's interests and drive it towards permanent solutions."

He expressed his regret for "phenomena that have continued since the ousted Baath era and even after 2003, such as the militarization of society and armed manifestations, which must be abandoned; and the alternative must be diplomacy, economy, and development," stressing, "wars have an easy start, but making peace is more difficult. For this reason, we must leave this stage and adopt diplomacy as a solution to dealing with problems."

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of "making the most of the international relations and support to overcome the country's crises and mitigate the aftermath of the circumstances that Iraq has gone through," calling for "creating a unified national discourse, from which we can launch a broader dialogue at the level of the region to secure the interests of the people and achieve regional peace and stability."

Al-Kadhimi affirmed, "our government in succeeded in developing active diplomacy during the current period, after activating the strategic dialogue with the United States, and moving towards focusing on economic, diplomatic and cultural cooperation, as well as downsizing the troops of foreign forces by 60 percent."

"Iraqi diplomacy also helped Iraq out of the economic crisis, as the (Economic Communication Group) was formed at the invitation of the government, which stood by Iraq in its economic crisis and is still providing support to it in the path of economic reform and the implementation of the White Paper."

He continued, "We were open to all regional and international powers, which created a positive impression about Iraq, its political stability, and great historical opportunities for it," highlighting "the memoranda of understanding and several agreements that the government worked on during this period with each of the neighboring Arab countries, Iranians, and Turks, despite all the differences between these powers."

Al-Kadhimi noted that Iraq "has put forward the idea of ​​a new east and is working to implement it through the creation of broad common interests between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, which would create a prosperous economic zone of which all powers in the region benefit from, and Iraq plays a pivotal role in it."

He added, "We have varied relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all other Gulf countries, and we proceeding with several investments in various agricultural, industrial, and energy sectors," stressing, "the completion of the railway linkage agreement between Iraq and Iran, which will link Iraq with northern China and create wide economic opportunities for it."

Al-Kadhimi called on the political and societal forces to "read models of success among other peoples, to see how Rwanda transformed from one of the worst experiences of ethnic cleansing to a prosperous country in the continent of Africa, and how South Africa successfully transformed from one of the worst experiences of racism to a successful country by applying a correct approach to justice."

"There are great potentials for building peace and creating new opportunities for all the peoples of the region, and Iraq must take its active role in this direction."