Al-Kadhimi from Makhmour: there is no nurturing environment for terrorism in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-08T10:49:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said on Wednesday that the Iraqi forces will pursue the terrorists and work hand in hand to end this phenomenon.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during an extended meeting with the army, police, and Peshmerga commanders in the sixth axis headquarters in Makhmour.

"We are in Makhmour today to assess the situation in the district, the security plans devised to confront the terrorist threats and hinder the recurrence of the security breach it sustained by the remnants of the terrorist organization."

"From the battlefield, I address the terrorists: do not get confused, were are on the lookout for you, one by one," he continued, "we are hunting your commanders one after another. The remaining scattered groups of yours are under the eyes of our heroes in the air and land forces. All the formations of our security forces stand against you."

"There is no room for the return of ISIS... Our security forces are harmonized, unified, and work hand in hand to confront terrorism. There is no such thing as a nurturing environment for terrorism...our entire community has rejected terrorism and fought its treacherous groups."

In conjunction with al-Kadhimi's visit to Makhmour, the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army launched two joint operations in the area separating their territories in Kirkuk and Diyala to pursue ISIS operatives sheltering there.

