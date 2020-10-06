Iraq News

Al-Kadhimi forms a committee to investigate the attacks that targeted Baghdad recently

Date: 2020-10-06T10:07:14+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has formed a supreme military and security committee to investigate attacks that targeted Baghdad in the past period.  

The order stated that the committee is in charge of investigating violations that target Iraq's security, prestige, reputation and international obligations.

The investigative committee will be headed by the National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and the membership of the head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Faleh Al-Fayad, head of the Iraqi National Security Service, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, and Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Army, as well as other military commanders and Iraqi representatives.

Baghdad airport and other locations, including the US embassy and military bases that house US troops and diplomats, have been the target of frequent missile attacks since last year.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks targeting its embassy and military bases in which American soldiers are deployed in Iraq.


