Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi following the Green Zone riot: recent developments in Iraq are concerning

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-28T16:37:26+0000
Al-Kadhimi following the Green Zone riot: recent developments in Iraq are concerning

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the rapid pace of the recent events in Iraq is "concerning" in the light of the ongoing row between the Iraqi political forces.

In a statement issued by his bureau on Thursday, al-Kadhimi expressed "astonishment" with "the relentless attempts" to get it involved in the complexities of the political disputes even though it has spared no effort to avoid the "political polemics" since its early days in May 2020.

"The government urges all the political parties to refrain from projecting the political crises on it and adopt the approach of constructive dialogue," he said, "it also calls on everyone to consider the critical situation in Iraq nowadays and prevent its fall into a social or security crisis amid complex regional and international conditions."

"Iraq has recovered after suffering and huge sacrifices. Everyone shall cooperate to preserve those achievements and uphold the government and its institutions," al-Kadhimi added.

"Our motto was silence. We avoided involvement in the political confrontations and refrained from responding to accusation campaigns. We maintained the government's independence. Neither the Prime Minister nor the party he represents participated in the October election to protect it from accusations or interpretations. However, the accusation machine did not stop attempting to tarnish this patriotic role."

" The government calls everyone to cope with the crises and disagreements with the spirit of national dialogue, pursue wisdom while analyzing the developments, and avoid unfounded thoughts and theories."

related

Hinting at external roots, al-Kadhimi warns sowing chaos to serve politics

Date: 2022-02-09 12:58:55
Hinting at external roots, al-Kadhimi warns sowing chaos to serve politics

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Date: 2021-05-05 20:57:48
Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Date: 2021-07-24 06:07:54
U.S. to provide additional $155 million in humanitarian aid for Iraq

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq needs an infrastructure that commensurates with its geographic location

Date: 2021-10-23 14:10:42
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq needs an infrastructure that commensurates with its geographic location

PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani

Date: 2022-03-14 12:28:50
PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani

Al-Kadhimi lambasts the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi military bases

Date: 2022-01-05 13:32:27
Al-Kadhimi lambasts the recent rocket attacks against Iraqi military bases

Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 09:43:25
Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Babel's governor, heralding a new power-sharing formula-source

Date: 2022-05-28 13:26:15
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Babel's governor, heralding a new power-sharing formula-source