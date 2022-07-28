Al-Kadhimi following the Green Zone riot: recent developments in Iraq are concerning

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the rapid pace of the recent events in Iraq is "concerning" in the light of the ongoing row between the Iraqi political forces.

In a statement issued by his bureau on Thursday, al-Kadhimi expressed "astonishment" with "the relentless attempts" to get it involved in the complexities of the political disputes even though it has spared no effort to avoid the "political polemics" since its early days in May 2020.

"The government urges all the political parties to refrain from projecting the political crises on it and adopt the approach of constructive dialogue," he said, "it also calls on everyone to consider the critical situation in Iraq nowadays and prevent its fall into a social or security crisis amid complex regional and international conditions."

"Iraq has recovered after suffering and huge sacrifices. Everyone shall cooperate to preserve those achievements and uphold the government and its institutions," al-Kadhimi added.

"Our motto was silence. We avoided involvement in the political confrontations and refrained from responding to accusation campaigns. We maintained the government's independence. Neither the Prime Minister nor the party he represents participated in the October election to protect it from accusations or interpretations. However, the accusation machine did not stop attempting to tarnish this patriotic role."

" The government calls everyone to cope with the crises and disagreements with the spirit of national dialogue, pursue wisdom while analyzing the developments, and avoid unfounded thoughts and theories."