Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: fighting corruption in Investment Projects is a priority of the government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T11:32:06+0000
Al-Kadhimi: fighting corruption in Investment Projects is a priority of the government

Shafaq News/ The President of the Federal Government, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has highlighted on Saturday the ongoing battle of his government against corruption in investment projects in the country.

Al-Kadhimi's statements came in a speech he made during his visit to the workers of the Central Bank building project on the occasion of International Labor Day.

According to Al-Kadhimi, "Iraq thrives today towards a reconstruction and building movement and keenly supports internal and external investments. The driving force for all this is Iraqi workers who will build the country with their own hands".

"The fight against corruption in investment projects is the priority of this government," he added.

"We have taken many measures and will continue to do so to rebuild our country."

related

Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Date: 2020-08-25 14:19:02
Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's sovereignty must be protected

Date: 2020-09-10 12:02:38
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's sovereignty must be protected

Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2020-10-31 17:31:00
Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said

Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Date: 2020-08-17 15:48:07
Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Al-Kadhimi reviews a plan to build 1000 schools in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-28 14:05:15
Al-Kadhimi reviews a plan to build 1000 schools in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Date: 2020-10-18 11:42:35
Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2020-09-07 07:31:43
Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 09:53:43
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan