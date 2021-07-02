Al-Kadhimi expresses his country's will to enhance relations with Italy 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, expressed his country's will to expand military cooperation with Italy.

This came during his meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Rome, according to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office.

Al-Kadhimi expressed, "appreciation for the Italian role within the Global Coalition to fight ISIS terrorist gangs and the support provided to the Iraqi forces in this regard," indicating that Iraq is looking forward to a greater role for Italy during the next stage.

the Iraqi Prime Minister said, "Iraq is willing to enhance military cooperation with Italy, fighting organized crime, money smuggling, and other misdemeanors."

"Iraq welcomes a greater role for Italian companies and investments in Iraq, especially in the field of infrastructure, and accelerating the ongoing consultations for the Basra-Turkey railway project."

Al-Kadhimi invited the Italian Prime Minister to visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

For his part, Draghi expressed Rome's support for Iraq in terms of investment, reconstruction, training, and other sectors.

He commended the role of the Iraqi government in restoring Iraq's international relations and its great efforts to calm the region.