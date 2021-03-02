Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T15:30:55+0000
Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/  A political source said today, Tuesday, that Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has formed an advisory council for the governor of Dhi Qar. 

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decreed a roster with the names of the members, including tribal sheikhs, academics, and clerics." 

 "Al-Kadhimi granted the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, the power to add whomever he deems appropriate to the Advisory Council."

 The source stated that the council is composed of "Sheikh Ali Sahlani, a cleric; Sheikh Hadam Mohan Saffah, Sheikh of the Bouchama tribe; Sheikh Sabri Al-Rumaid, the sheikh of Al-Bu Saleh tribe; Dr. Abed al-Reda, a professor of administration and economics; and Dr. Muhammad Hadi, assistant president of Sumer University."

related

Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 19:34:31
Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar

Demonstrators gather in city of Nasiriya, block bridges, clash with security forces

Date: 2021-02-05 12:51:04
Demonstrators gather in city of Nasiriya, block bridges, clash with security forces

Dhi Qar demonstrators block Al-Nasr Bridge

Date: 2021-02-10 10:42:42
Dhi Qar demonstrators block Al-Nasr Bridge

Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 21:09:58
Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Dozens of Dhi Qar residents demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-02-10 08:11:31
Dozens of Dhi Qar residents demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

Date: 2021-02-24 09:43:31
Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Date: 2021-01-26 16:08:03
The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"