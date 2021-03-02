Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A political source said today, Tuesday, that Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has formed an advisory council for the governor of Dhi Qar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decreed a roster with the names of the members, including tribal sheikhs, academics, and clerics."

"Al-Kadhimi granted the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, the power to add whomever he deems appropriate to the Advisory Council."

The source stated that the council is composed of "Sheikh Ali Sahlani, a cleric; Sheikh Hadam Mohan Saffah, Sheikh of the Bouchama tribe; Sheikh Sabri Al-Rumaid, the sheikh of Al-Bu Saleh tribe; Dr. Abed al-Reda, a professor of administration and economics; and Dr. Muhammad Hadi, assistant president of Sumer University."