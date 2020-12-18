Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi ends his visit to Ankara

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-18T06:12:24+0000
Al-Kadhimi ends his visit to Ankara

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ended his visit to Turkey in an Iraqi traditional ceremony in the presence of the Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, posted a video on Twitter of a singer performs Iraqi traditional songs, and wrote "The President of the Turkey receives his Iraqi guests on the Iraqi style."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi head a high-ranking Government delegation in a one-day visit to Turkey.

The Prime Minister met the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish officials and investors, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Turkey, in addition to trigger discussions on topical issues of common interest.

Ankara has been highly critical of Baghdad's failure to crack down on several thousand Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas who use a remote, mountainous part of northern Iraq as a base from which to stage attacks on targets inside Turkey.

In the other hand, Turkish warplanes and artillery have been bombing and shelling PKK positions in Iraq periodically over several months.

As for trade, Iraq hopes to attract Turkish investors to work jointly on production and investment projects that could contribute to raising the trade volume between the two countries.

Till August of 2020, the Turkish exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2020.

In February 2019; the trade volume reached $15.8 billion.

related

Al-Kadhimi to visit Ankara next week

Date: 2020-12-11 09:12:05
Al-Kadhimi to visit Ankara next week

Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Date: 2020-10-18 15:05:52
Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Al-Kadhimi to send security reinforcements to Diyala

Date: 2020-11-14 17:22:14
Al-Kadhimi to send security reinforcements to Diyala

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-10 08:53:30
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Date: 2020-10-22 19:54:22
Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Baghdad asks Ankara to re-allow Iraqis' entry to Turkey without a visa

Date: 2020-12-16 11:00:19
Baghdad asks Ankara to re-allow Iraqis' entry to Turkey without a visa

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

Date: 2020-11-03 18:38:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council

Date: 2020-09-26 15:50:20
"We respect the clans", Al-Kadhimi in an extraordinary session of the National Security Council