Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has issued orders to remove five prominent security leaders from their posts.

Rasool said that the orders included the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs, the Director-General of Intelligence and Combating Terrorism at the Ministry of Interior, the commander of Baghdad operations, the Federal Police Commander, and the Director of the Intelligence and Security Department of Baghdad Operations.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment, these decisions come hours after two suicide bombings targeted a popular market in Al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, leaving 32 victims and 110 injured.