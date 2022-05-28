Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Babel's governor, heralding a new power-sharing formula-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-28T13:26:15+0000
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Babel's governor, heralding a new power-sharing formula-source

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has exempted Babel's acting governor Hasan Mandil from his duties and reinstated him in his former position as a deputy governor, a source revealed on Saturday.

On May 1st, a source from inside the Coordination Framework revealed that the Consortium of Shiite forces, along with the Sadrist and Emtidad movements and independent lawmakers, agreed on replacing Mandil with Ali Waad Allawi, who serves as the head of the Taxation department in the governorate.

"Per the agreement, the first deputy will be chosen by the Sadrist movement and the second by the State of Law bloc. The Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement will share the advisors as well," the source said.

"The State of Law will take over the education directorate, while the Sadrist movement will keep the Health directorate. Al-Fatah alliance will have the position of the Babel's police chief. The Emtidad movement gets the municipality of al-Hillah per the agreement."

"The Coordination Framework, Sadrist movement, and Emtidad movement will also share the heads of districts, sub-districts, and main departments in accordance with the same formula," the source said.

related

Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-21 15:35:24
Al-Kadhimi declares a state of alert following the two bombings that targeted Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi expresses his country's will to enhance relations with Italy 

Date: 2021-07-02 14:05:41
Al-Kadhimi expresses his country's will to enhance relations with Italy 

Iraq PM pushes for Assad's return to Arab League

Date: 2021-04-13 19:29:01
Iraq PM pushes for Assad's return to Arab League

Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the British Minister of Foreign affairs

Date: 2021-12-06 12:43:48
Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the British Minister of Foreign affairs

PM al-Kadhimi leads a meeting on the water crisis

Date: 2022-05-11 15:38:02
PM al-Kadhimi leads a meeting on the water crisis

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29
Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

al-Kadhimi inaugurates renovated national museum

Date: 2022-03-06 13:46:42
al-Kadhimi inaugurates renovated national museum

Al-Kadhimi discusses facilities for Iraqi Airways in Europe with Luxembourg's MoFA

Date: 2022-03-29 12:19:59
Al-Kadhimi discusses facilities for Iraqi Airways in Europe with Luxembourg's MoFA