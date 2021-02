Shafaq News / A source stated, on Friday, that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had dismissed the governor of Dhi Qar and his two deputies, following the violent protests in Nasiriyah.

Sources did not confirm to Shafaq News agency the validity of the reports.

This news comes after six protestors were killed today in the clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in Nasiriyah.