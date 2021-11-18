Report

Al-Kadhimi discusses with the Polish PM the migrant crisis at the EU borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-18T17:00:25+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received a phone call from his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, earlier today, Thursday.

The two Prime Ministers, according to a readout issued by al-Kadhimi's bureau, discussed the ties of Iraq with Poland and the European Union (EU) and the ways to develop them.

"The EU is a crucial partner of Iraq," al-Kadhimi said, reiterating his government's "commitment to invest the historical ties with the Union for further cooperation in the future."

The Polish Prime Minister asserted his country's "support for Iraq and its government in boosting stability inside and outside Iraq."

Al-Kadhimi and Morawiecki shared views on the ways to relieve the Iraqi migrants stranded at the Polish borders and address their crisis.

