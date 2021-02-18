Report

Al-Kadhimi discusses with the KRG delegation several files of common interest

Iraq News

2021-02-18
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed the security and financial budget files with the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation. 

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi government, this came during Al-Kadhimi's reception of the Kurdistan Region delegation headed by the Vice President of the Regional Government, Qubad Talabani.

The statement said that both parties discussed political, security, national issues, the terrorist attack on Erbil."

According to the statement, the meeting also shed light on files related to the general federal budget currently submitted to the council of representatives for approval and ways to distribute wealth among Iraqis without discrimination. 

Last December, Baghdad, and Erbil reached an agreement on the financial budget, stipulating that the region should hand over 250 thousand barrels of oil per day, and half of the border crossings revenues (and other non-oil revenues) to the federal government, in exchange for a share in the budget of 12.6%.

