Al-Kadhimi discusses with the Italian foreign Minister files of mutual interest
Date: 2021-12-23T11:32:34+0000
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Luigi Di Maio, and his accompanying delegation today.
A statement issued by the Iraqi government said that the two parties discussed bilateral relations between their countries, and stressed the need to develop them in various political and economic fields, especially the war on terrorism.
The statement added that the meeting shed light on cultural cooperation within the framework of UNESCO, and thorough communication between Italian institutions and their Iraqi counterparts.
The Iraqi Prime Minister commended the depth of the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Rome, and the aspiration for more cooperation, and emphasized the importance of benefiting from Italy's experience in the fight against corruption and organized crime networks.
For his part, the Italian Foreign Minister affirmed his country's support for Iraq and its government, praising the Iraqi government's efforts to bring views closer and enhance local and regional stability.