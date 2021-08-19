Al-Kadhimi discusses with the Egyptian President files of mutual interest

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed today his country's support for Iraq in its efforts to protect its sovereignty.

In a statement, Egyptian presidential spokesman, Bassam Rady, said that Al-Sisi discussed in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadh8mi, the latest developments and regional issues of mutual concern, especially in Afghanistan.

Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for every effort that would enhance Iraq's security and stability, and for Al-Kadhimi's efforts to enhance the role of state institutions and preserve the sovereignty of Iraq.

The Egyptian president stressed that his country will continue to support cooperation frameworks with Baghdad in various fields, whether at the bilateral level or within the framework of the trilateral summit of Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.

For his part, al-Kadhimi expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to support Iraq.

Iraq is preparing to hold the Baghdad summit at the end of this month to discuss and address security and economic problems.