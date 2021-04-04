Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T15:51:29+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed with his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, developing bilateral relations between the two countries. The Media Office of the Council of Ministers said in a statement, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met this afternoon with the Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as part of his current official visit to the United Arab Emirates." Al-Kadhimi discussed with Sheikh Al Maktoum the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, the statement added. Today morning, Al-Kadhimi arrived in the United Arab Emirates, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, enhance means of cooperation, and discuss several common interest files. Al-Kadhimi was received in Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, with whom he discussed the situation in the region.

