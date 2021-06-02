Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart the latest developments in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a phone call from his Belgian counterpart, Alexander de Croo, during which they discussed aspects of cooperation and enhancing relations between both countries and the entire European Union.

A statement issued by the Iraqi government quoted Al-Kadhimi saying during the call, "relations with Belgium are of distinct importance to Iraq, and the Iraqi government believes in the need to develop them in the political and economic fields, not to mention the military and security side, especially since terrorism constitutes a common threat and must be confronted with a unified effort."

For his part, the Belgian Prime Minister invited Al-Kadhimi to visit Brussels as soon as possible, stressing his country's support for the Iraqi government and its efforts in the field of economic reform, and the fight against terrorism, indicating that the Belgian government's supportive stance for Iraq in combating terrorism stems from the principle of joint commitment towards Iraq in this regard.

De Croo expressed Belgium's support for the international trend to send a support mission to accompany the implementation of the early Iraqi parliamentary elections, stressing his government's desire to help make the elections a success.