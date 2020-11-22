Al-Kadhimi discusses with a parliamentary committee a plan to build 7000 new schools
Iraq News
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed on Sunday with the Supreme Committee for School Building in Iraq, steps to launch a project to build 7,000 new school buildings across the country.
A statement by the Al-Kadhimi's Media Office said that the project includes in its first phase the construction of a thousand new schools, as part of the memoranda of understanding with China.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to modernize the designs, and directed to address the lags in implementing school projects and overcome the obstacles to support the educational process, according to the statement.