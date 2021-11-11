سیاسة

Al-Kadhimi discusses with Zeidan the investigations into the recent events in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-11T16:11:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zeidan, earlier today, Thursday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the updates on the investigation into the failed assassination attempt that targeted his residence downtown Baghdad on Sunday.

The meeting, according to the Prime Minister's bureau, touched upon the violence against the demonstrators protesting the election results near the Green Zone.

The Prime Minister and Justice Chief both laid emphasis upon "respecting the implementation of law".

Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive-laden drones that targeted his residence last Sunday, and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed armed groups to recognize last month’s parliamentary election results.

