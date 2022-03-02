Al-Kadhimi discusses with Syrian counterpart files of common interest

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, discussed today with his Syrian counterpart, Hussein Arnous, several files of common interest.

According to SANA, the two sides discussed, in a phone call, ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural, economic, and industrial fields, in addition to connecting Baghdad and Damascus's markets in a way that benefits both countries.

The two sides also shed light on ways to activate joint work and investment in energy, resources, and infrastructure, amid the instability the global market is currently suffering from.

The agency added that Al-Kadhimi and Arnous reviewed the water situation in both countries, and stressed the need to put all efforts to control water consumption and ensure Iraq and Syria's water shares according to international laws and agreements.