Al-Kadhimi discusses with Plasschaert the government's preparations for the parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-09-08T16:47:35+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received on Wednesday the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Al-Kadhimi reviewed with his guest the preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place less than six weeks from today. The Prime Minister shed light on the government's relentless efforts to ensure the success of the elections and secure efficient popular participation in the polls. The meeting laid emphasis on keeping open channels between the Iraqi government and the United Nations and providing facilities to the international observation teams that will operate during the elections.

