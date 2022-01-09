Al-Kadhimi discusses with Germany's Defense Minister prospects of cooperation after ending the Coalition's combat mission

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T13:30:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received the German Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, and her accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi highlighted the security, military, and intelligence ties between Baghdad and Berlin and the role Germany has played in combating ISIS and bolstering the Iraqi army via its contributions to the Global Coalition. Al-Kadhimi said that "the new phase of the cooperation with the Global Coalition after the end of its combat mission requires serious work with the partners with Germany upfront in order to provide support, consultancy, and training to Iraqi forces, the army in particular." For its part, Minister Lambrecht said that her country is committed to" supporting Iraq in accordance with the priorities that the Iraqi Government sets and thanked it for addressing the issue of Iraqis stranded at the eastern borders of the European Union."

