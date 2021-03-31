Al-Kadhimi discusses with Bin Salman ways to enhance cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T17:32:58+0000

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussed during al-kadhimi's visit to Riyadh, the importance of Iraq's role in the region. The Prime Minister's media office said in a statement that Al-Kadhimi, during his current visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, met with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman at the Royal Court at Al-Yamamah Palace. The statement added that the two parties discussed during the meeting bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, security and, investment. The statement pointed out, "both parties emphasized the importance of Iraq's in the region in a way that maintains its stability," noting that Saudi Arabia affirmed its "support for Iraq in all fields." Moreover, Al-Kadhimi and Bin Salman discussed the activation of the Saudi Investment Fund.

