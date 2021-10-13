Al-Kadhimi discusses the electoral process with Plasschaert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T16:28:08+0000

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) confirmed working to produce accurate final results for the parliamentary elections. The media office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said in a statement that the latter received the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and discussed the electoral process that took place on the tenth of this month. Al-Kadhimi praised the participation and support that the Iraqi elections received from international observers and the United Nations. For her part, Plasschaert commended the government's logistical and security plans, which had a positive impact on the electoral process and its success. Moreover, she stressed UNAMI's support for the High Electoral Commission, and the mission's keenness to put more effort to announce elections' results that expresses the will of the Iraqi voters.

