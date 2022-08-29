Report

Al-Kadhimi discusses recent developments with Egyptian President el-Sisi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T23:10:48+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received today evening, Monday, a phone call from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The call touched on the government's efforts in facing the political challenges that Iraq is witnessing. Mr. Al-Kadhimi affirmed that all means are taken to ensure that Iraq remains strong and maintains its civil peace and territorial integrity.

For his part, President El-Sisi expressed his solidarity with the Iraqi government and its measures, including the initiative of the Prime Minister to resolve the crisis, stressing the need for restraint and for all parties to pursue calm and dialogue to reach solutions that meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

President El-Sisi also affirmed standing by the Iraqi people as they face difficult challenges that they will overcome with their unity and loyalty to their country.

