Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi discusses facilities for Iraqi Airways in Europe with Luxembourg's MoFA

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-29T12:19:59+0000
Al-Kadhimi discusses facilities for Iraqi Airways in Europe with Luxembourg's MoFA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Jean Asselborn, earlier today, Tuesday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties of Iraq with Luxembourg and the European Union (EU).

Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is keen on boosting the cooperation prospects with Europe in the fields of security, banking, clean energy, and administrative reform.

Al-Kadhimi and Asselborn exchanged views on the latest updates on the political situation in the international arena, calling for a peaceful solution to the ongoing disputes to spare the people the suffering of conflicts and the impact of war on their lives.

The EU diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq at all levels, spurring investments that bolster economic development and create jobs.

The Minister said that his country is working to provide facilities to the Iraqi aviation companies in the European airports.

related

Al-Kadhimi to visit turbulent Maysan in the aftermath of Judge Faisal killing

Date: 2022-02-09 07:14:36
Al-Kadhimi to visit turbulent Maysan in the aftermath of Judge Faisal killing

The European Union confirms its support for the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-09-06 17:06:49
The European Union confirms its support for the Iraqi elections

PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Date: 2021-02-04 13:17:24
PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre

Date: 2021-03-16 07:31:07
Al-Kadhimi recalls the Halabja massacre

Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 09:43:25
Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45
Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Date: 2021-07-24 14:21:51
Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani

Date: 2022-03-14 12:28:50
PM al-Kadhimi meets President Barzani