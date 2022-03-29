Al-Kadhimi discusses facilities for Iraqi Airways in Europe with Luxembourg's MoFA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Jean Asselborn, earlier today, Tuesday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties of Iraq with Luxembourg and the European Union (EU).

Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is keen on boosting the cooperation prospects with Europe in the fields of security, banking, clean energy, and administrative reform.

Al-Kadhimi and Asselborn exchanged views on the latest updates on the political situation in the international arena, calling for a peaceful solution to the ongoing disputes to spare the people the suffering of conflicts and the impact of war on their lives.

The EU diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq at all levels, spurring investments that bolster economic development and create jobs.

The Minister said that his country is working to provide facilities to the Iraqi aviation companies in the European airports.