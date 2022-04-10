Al-Kadhimi discusses cooperation prospects with the new US CENTCOM commander
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received the new Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Major General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, and his accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.
According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the military and security cooperation prospects between Washington and Baghdad, the war against terrorism, and the latest updates on the Iraqi military operations against the remnants of ISIS terrorist group.
Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on sustaining the momentum in the battle against terrorism to prevent ISIS cells from growing, establishing a foothold, and jeopardizing the Iraqis' security.
Kurilla commended the combat skills of the Iraqi security forces and its capacity to wrap up its new field missions and exploit the full potential of the Iraqi airforces.