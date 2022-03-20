Report

Al-Kadhimi discusses Nineveh's infrastructure status with Ministers and Senior local officeholders

Date: 2022-03-20T11:14:29+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi convened with Nineveh's governor, Najm al-Jubouri, and officeholders in charge of the services departments in the governorate, a readout issued by his bureau said on Sunday.

During the meeting attended by a group of Ministers, al-Kadhimi was briefed on the status of the services and health sectors in the governorate and the challenges impeding their progress.

Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on rebuilding Nineveh's infrastructure and hotels because it will become a major tourist destination, the readout said.

"I am glad to be in al-Hadbaa Mosul as it dusts off terrorism and ISIS and pads into a phase of construction and building," he said.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on "coordination and cooperation" as a means to bring up the city back on its feet and carve a successful experience.

Al-Kadhimi instructed the relevant ministries to eliminate the hurdles impeding the progress of the services projects in the governorate and provide facilities for their completion.

In the same context, a brief press release by Al-Kadhimi's bureau said that he inaugurated the teaching al-Batoul hospital during his visit to Nineveh's capital city.

