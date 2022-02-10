Report

Al-Kadhimi discusses Baghdad-Berlin ties with the German Chancellor

Date: 2022-02-10T14:47:17+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, exchanged views on security and intelligence coordination between Baghdad and Berlin and highlighted the prospects of the economic ties between both countries.

Over a phone call held earlier today, Thursday, al-Kadhimi commended the German role in the battle Iraq is spearheading against terrorism and extremism, laying emphasis upon security and intelligence coordination between both countries in this regard. 

The talks touched upon investment opportunities for German companies in the Iraqi infrastructure and the Iraqi Prime Minister welcomed the German companies contribution to the Iraqi market. 

Scholz shed light upon the growing role of Iraq in the region and commended the economic reforms al-Kadhimi's government has implemented, noting its positive impact on the ties between Germany and Iraq.

