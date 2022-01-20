Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Thursday directed the security authorities to pursue the attackers of a Deputy Parliament Speaker's bureau in Kirkuk yesterday.

A group of unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, in Kirkuk on Wednesday evening. The attack did result in material, though minimal, damage to the premises, but it caused no casualties.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called Abdullah earlier today and denounced the attack as "terrorist", according to a readout issued by the former's office.

The readout read that al-Kadhimi instructed the relevant authorities to pursue the culprits and hinder the recurrence of such deeds, reiterating his uphold to the parliament's new lineup in its duty to enact laws and legislations that meet the aspirations of the Iraqis.

The Deputy Speaker of the new Parliament expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's care, instructions, and condemnation of the attack, stressing that the incident "only rendered us more adamant and determined to pursue our national duties. We will push forward and continue working in the Parliament hall to serve our country."

The Kurdish lawmaker was appointed to the position nearly a week ago after Iraq's new parliament elected the head of Takaddom bloc, Mohammed al-Halbousi, as for a second mandate as a speaker.

Hakim al-Zamili, who ran for populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party, was elected as al-Halbousi's first deputy speaker. Abdullah was voted in as a second deputy during the session.

The development was an important step towards establishing a new government three months after a controversial legislative election.

Over the past few days, Baghdad was a theater of many attacks against the offices of politicians, businesspersons, civilians, and security personnel, using firearms, explosive devices, and hand grenades.