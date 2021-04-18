Al-Kadhimi did not appeal the budget law in his meeting with the Supreme Court

Shafaq News/ A government source revealed that PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi did not ask the Federal Supreme Court to review any appeal on the recently approved Federal Budget law during his meeting with its members today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Specialized government bodies are preparing the appeal. It will be submitted to the Federal Government in the next few days."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said on Thursday, April 15, that his government intends to appeal some Articles of the Federal Budget law at the Federal Supreme Court.