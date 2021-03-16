Report

Al-Kadhimi: dialogue is the only way to build the state

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-16T13:16:04+0000
Al-Kadhimi: dialogue is the only way to build the state

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received today several representatives of Halabja, to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Halabja massacre.

During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi said, "Our people have shared harsh and sad days, not only during the dictatorial regime, but also in the subsequent eras. The pain must stop in Iraq. We should replace it with hope."

"The national dialogue initiative is the essence of this hope. In our country, we need a frank, transparent and responsible dialogue to stop the cycle of sad days", al-Kadhimi said, adding that dialogue is the only way to build the state, deepen its values and consolidate its concepts.

The Prime Minister affirmed that he had previously visited Halabja and its "kind people full of tolerance and love."

