Al-Kadhimi denounces recent escalation in the Green Zone 

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, condemned the Sadrist supporters' storming of state organizations in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi said in an official statement on Monday, "The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today, with the demonstrators storming the Green Zone and entering government institutions, point to the seriousness of the consequences of continuing and accumulating political differences."

"While we affirm that the demonstrators’ violation of state institutions is a condemned act and outside the legal procedures, we call on His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, who has always supported the state and emphasized keenness to preserve its stature and respect for the security forces to help call on the demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions."

He added, "The persistence of the political dispute to the point of damaging all state institutions does not serve the Iraqi people, their aspirations, their future, and their territorial integrity."

"We renew the call for restraint from everyone, and we call on the demonstrators to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone and abide by the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting official institutions and the lives of citizens", he concluded.