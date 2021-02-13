Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi criticizes "electoral point-scoring".. Salih calls for a new political contract in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T09:17:13+0000
Al-Kadhimi criticizes "electoral point-scoring".. Salih calls for a new political contract in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, criticized the political parties attacking his government as part of what he called "electoral point-scoring".

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during a memorial of the assassination of Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim, the late father of the leader of Iraquin coalition, Ammar al-Hakim.

Al-Kadhimi said that his government, since the first day of its formation, has raised the slogan of the "state", accusing "parties" of laying obstacles in the government’s way toward its goals.

He continued by saying, "I frankly say that I am not interested in the electoral point-scoring. I avoid responding to lies against the government, and I remain silent for us to cross to safety."

On the same occasion, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, said, "we are in need to review the entire political process and establish a new political contract that guarantees the return to the right track and meets the people's demands."

"We are at a crossroad. We either go backward by sectarian and national disputes, or advance towards state construction, maintaining its sovereignty, and imposing law over everybody."

Salih stressed, "We should not allow rendering Iraq an arena for settling regional scores. Without Iraq's security and stability, there would be no security and stability in the region."

related

Al-Kadhimi refuses to attack the unarmed demonstrators

Date: 2020-11-05 14:13:44
Al-Kadhimi refuses to attack the unarmed demonstrators

Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality

Date: 2020-07-31 10:23:35
Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality

Al-Kadhimi to French companies: we are in the middle of a fruitful Anti-corruption campaign

Date: 2020-10-19 17:33:22
Al-Kadhimi to French companies: we are in the middle of a fruitful Anti-corruption campaign

The PM heads a security meeting

Date: 2020-08-31 18:51:16
The PM heads a security meeting

Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Date: 2020-11-16 10:53:23
Al-Kadhimi to hold elections on time

Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 17:57:16
Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Date: 2020-10-23 18:40:51
Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said

Date: 2020-09-08 16:19:58
Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said