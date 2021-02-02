Report

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T21:05:10+0000
Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that an ISIS prominent leader was killed by Iraqi warplanes near the capital, Baghdad.

"... because the blood of the martyrs of Iraq, today the so-called Wali (Caliph) of southern Iraq, terrorist Abu Hassan al-Ghraibawi, and the terrorist Ghanem Sabah, who is responsible for transporting suicide bombers and other terrorist members, were killed." Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet.

Earlier, a security source said on Tuesday that ISIS’ Wali of southern Iraq, Abu Hassan Al-Ghraibawi, was killed in an Iraqi air strike in Al-Zaidan area in Abu Ghraib district

The operation comes about a week after Iraq announced the death of ISIS’ Wali of Iraq, Abu Yasser Al-Issawi.

By 2017, however, ISIS insurgents had been driven from all territory they held in Iraq. Their paramount leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died in 2019 during a U.S. raid in neighboring Syria.

