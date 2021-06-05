Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi condemns the attack on Peshmerga in Duhok

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T17:51:37+0000
Al-Kadhimi condemns the attack on Peshmerga in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, the spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, condemned on Saturday the attack on Peshmerga by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Matin Mountain. 

 Rasoul said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency;  "We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack against an Iraqi military unit by non-Iraqi armed groups."

 Rasoul added that the security forces have opened an investigation into the incident, “every aggressor against the blood and security of Iraqis will receive a fair punishment.

 "We offer our condolences to the families of the five martyrs from the Peshmerga forces, and we call for a speedy recovery for those injured," he said.

 The statement pointed out that the Iraqi armed forces reaffirmed establishing the “national sovereignty over the entire Iraqi territory and preventing any breach, whether internal or foreign.”

related

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Strict measures taken following the recent attack on the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-12 09:39:10
Strict measures taken following the recent attack on the Peshmerga

A delegation from the Peshmerga to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2020-08-25 09:37:48
A delegation from the Peshmerga to visit Baghdad soon

Commanders from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga to convene in the next 48 hours, Peshmerga official says

Date: 2021-05-18 12:02:12
Commanders from the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga to convene in the next 48 hours, Peshmerga official says

A parliamentary demand to implement the joint forces agreement

Date: 2020-09-12 15:27:39
A parliamentary demand to implement the joint forces agreement

JOC announces establishing joint centers with the Peshmerga to secure the borders

Date: 2021-05-18 16:27:37
JOC announces establishing joint centers with the Peshmerga to secure the borders

Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 07:58:31
Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-20 13:23:10
KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga