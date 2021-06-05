Al-Kadhimi condemns the attack on Peshmerga in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, the spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, condemned on Saturday the attack on Peshmerga by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Matin Mountain.

Rasoul said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency; "We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack against an Iraqi military unit by non-Iraqi armed groups."

Rasoul added that the security forces have opened an investigation into the incident, “every aggressor against the blood and security of Iraqis will receive a fair punishment.

"We offer our condolences to the families of the five martyrs from the Peshmerga forces, and we call for a speedy recovery for those injured," he said.

The statement pointed out that the Iraqi armed forces reaffirmed establishing the “national sovereignty over the entire Iraqi territory and preventing any breach, whether internal or foreign.”