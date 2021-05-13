Al-Kadhimi condemns the Israeli attacks on the Palestenian people

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi made a phone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which he affirmed "Iraq's position towards the just cause of the Palestinian people."

Al-Kadhimi said, "Iraq maintains its historic supportive and decisive position towards the brotherly Palestinian people, and condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on our people in Palestine, whether in Jerusalem or in Gaza. We reject the prejudice to the historical right to the land of Palestine, for the sake of which generations of militants, martyrs, and resistance fighters gave themselves."

A statement by Al-Kadhimi's office said that the latter, "salutes the honorable stance that the people of Palestine stand today, and their steadfastness and power to achieve their state on their land and its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif."

As by the statement, Abbas thanked Al-Kadhimi, expressing his "belief in the depth of the historical ties linking Iraq and Palestine, and his confidence in the positions of the Iraqi people, which have always been a back-up of the Palestinian people's struggle."