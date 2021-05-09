Al-Kadhimi condemns Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi shed light today on the possibility of normalizing relations between Iraq and Israel, confirming that the Iranians are trying to support the government and prevent militias from undermining it.

Al-Kadhimi told Al-Jazeera, "The Iranians have proven to be realistic as they try to support the government and prevent the militias from undermining it."

Concerning the situation in Palestine, Al-Kadhimi called for "protecting and defending the Palestinian neighborhoods that have historically been theirs," adding, "If normalization does not secure the rights of the Palestinian people, then Iraq will never accept it."

The Iraqi Prime Minister denounced "Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people and preventing Muslims from accessing their holy sites."