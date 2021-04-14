Al-Kadhimi commemorates al-Anfal genocide

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, issued today, Wednesday, a statement on the anniversary of the genocide executed by the former regime against the Kurds in the 80s of the past century.

Al-Kadhimi said, "Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the beginning of al-Anfal crime that the former regime committed against our Kurdish people, slaughtering tens of thousands, imprisoning enormous scores of them, destroying hundreds of villages, and uprooting their residents."

"As we commemorate this anniversary with sorrow and pain, we gratefully salute the victims of this crime."

"Commemorating this crime every year is a prompt for all the governments to seriously work to prevent the resurgence of dictatorship and refuse all forms of discrimination, marginalization, and alienation."

"Retrieving the atrocious crimes committed against the Iraqi people is proof that democracy, reform, and coexistence are the way for a peaceful Iraq."

"Unity, dignity, and Justice are the foundations that render Iraq a secure, stable, and strong country."