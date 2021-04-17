Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: clerics must participate in the National Dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-17T20:14:19+0000
Al-Kadhimi: clerics must participate in the National Dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, invited Iraq's clerics to take in the highly anticipated "National Dialogue", deeming the "poised dialogue" a crucial element of Iraq's stability.

In an Iftar feast attended by a group of clerics, al-Kadhimi said, "We stress the need for the moderate discourse that contributed to the salvation from the sectarian phase that Iraq went through."

"Recently, I invited to a national dialogue between all Iraqi people to build and support Iraq's future. Clerics must play a vital role in this dialogue. This holy month and its spiritual atmosphere are an opportunity to bolster the efforts in this direction."

"Religious dialogue can play an essential role in getting over the wounds of the past."

"Iraq is playing its historic role in converging the views in the region. It started to recover. We must all work to restore the state's prestige by construction and believing in citizenship and national affiliation."

related

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi has cancelled his order to sack up director of counter terrorism

Date: 2021-01-25 10:51:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi has cancelled his order to sack up director of counter terrorism

Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said

Date: 2020-09-08 16:19:58
Powerful parties do not control Al-Kadhimi, MP said

Al-Kadhimi meets the Vatican ambassador to Baghdad to discuss Pope Francis's visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-02-14 14:52:19
Al-Kadhimi meets the Vatican ambassador to Baghdad to discuss Pope Francis's visit to Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Date: 2020-10-03 10:16:33
Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Al-Kadhimi ends his visit to Ankara

Date: 2020-12-18 06:12:24
Al-Kadhimi ends his visit to Ankara

Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-22 15:46:05
Al-Kadhimi concludes his first visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi directs to close all PMF offices at airports

Date: 2020-09-24 17:26:34
Al-Kadhimi directs to close all PMF offices at airports

Al-Kadhimi hosts the French ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-29 17:37:14
Al-Kadhimi hosts the French ambassador to Baghdad