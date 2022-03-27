Al-Kadhimi: caretaker government cannot cope with the current crisis

Shafaq News/Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that a caretaker government cannot carry on amid the crises ravaging the country, urging the political parties to exhibit "political maturity".

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a speech he delivered in a conference held on Sunday on the first anniversary of the Yazidi survivors legislation.

"Respecting the constitutional deadlines means respecting the constitution, the state, and the people's needs," he said, "we shall seek rational solutions that reflect everyone's political maturity and responsibility toward its duties."

"Beside the international crisis, our region suffers from entangled and complex crises. The scene is dark, indeed, but we have a chance to render it a success. A caretaker government, however, cannot translate this chance to success."

"The current government has stood for the current crises courageously. However, it is not realistic. The current crisis is political and a political solution unfolds to a government breakthrough."