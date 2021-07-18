Report

Al-Kadhimi calls on al-Sadr to reconsider his decision to boycott the elections

Date: 2021-07-18T20:36:29+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that he is working seriously to hold the legislative elections on their scheduled date.

Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath channel, "Some think that I am trying to postpone the elections to go to an emergency government. We will work hard to hold the elections on time."

He also said he is optimistic about the elections and hopes for good participation that restores the parliamentary system.

Regarding the boycott of the elections by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, Al-Kadhimi said, "We understand al-Sadr's decision to withdraw from the elections, and we call on him to change his mind."

"We ask the Iraqis to contribute to reform through elections," he added.

