Al-Kadhimi calls in an expanded security meeting, warns of the repercussions of political tension 

Date: 2022-07-30T10:23:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, directed the security forces to protect the demonstrators, urging the the latter to adhere to peaceful demonstration and avoid escalation. 

 In a statement he issued earlier today, al-Kadhimi said that the "continuing political escalation increases the tension and does not serve the public interests." 

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that the security forces have a duty to protect official institutions and emphasized the need to take all legal measures to maintain order," the statement said.

Al-Kadhimi called in an expanded security meeting with the commanders of the security bodies in the country to discuss the recent escalations.

