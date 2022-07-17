Report

Al-Kadhimi calls for implementing the Emergency law on food Security ASAP

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-17T16:33:01+0000
Al-Kadhimi calls for implementing the Emergency law on food Security ASAP

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called on the concerned authorities to implement the Emergency law on food security and development.

A government source told Shafaq News agency that the authorities will take care of the files related to the contractors, fresh graduates, daily wagers and others, in addition to improving services and social care.

After the state failed to approve the 2022 budget bill, the Parliament came up with the Emergency law on food security and development, so that the state can implement new projects and services.

