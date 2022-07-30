Al-Kadhimi calls Iraqis for “wisdom”

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called Iraqis to “act wisely.”

“We extend our sincerest blessings to all Iraqis and the Islamic world at the beginning of the Hijri year, as a message for humanity that includes the values of tolerance and peace for humanity."

He added, "At the beginning of the sacred Muharram, we remind everyone of the sanctity of the month, and we call for wisdom, pray to God to keep love and stability."

Al-Kadhimi’s tweet comes amid political tensions when Al-Sadr's supporters closed several offices of the al-Hikma (The Wisdom) movement in Baghdad and Basra after Ammar Al-Hakim's speech regarding the Sadrist demonstrations.

They also closed the Bara office of Al-Furat Channel affiliated with Al-Hakim.

In response, Ammar Al-Hakim tweeted with a verse of the Kuraan means that “even you try to kill me I’ll will not try to kill you.“

“No for sedition.” He said.

On Wednesday, Hundreds of Muqtada Al-Sadr's supporters stormed the heavily-fortified area, and some entered the empty Parliament building in protest against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

A source, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "The speech of the head of the Al-Hikma Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, regarding the formation of the government and the demonstrations angered the Sadrist movement's supporters; therefore, they directed to close some of Al-Hikma's offices in Baghdad areas, and others will also be closed in the governorates."

The source added that the Sadrist movement called the demonstrations the "Ashura reform revolution."

Earlier, Al-Hakim said, "During the past weeks, we have witnessed many attempts to sow sedition among the people... and it will not stop until disagreements among the brothers and the sons in the same house deepen."

He added, "We depend on the awareness of the Iraqis and their keenness on unity... and we salute the responsible national people who forbid the sedition and look at the country's interests."

Al-Hakim confirmed that the framework forces still insist on nominating Al-Sudani for Prime Minister, despite the Sadrist movement's storming of the Iraqi parliament.

The Head of Al-Hikma criticized the security forces for their way of dealing with the supporters of the Sadrist movement and for allowing them to enter the Green Zone.