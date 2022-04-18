Report

Al-Kadhimi called the relevant forces to continue security operations during Ramadan

Date: 2022-04-18T14:46:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the security services to take precautions and continue security operations during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Monday, the Prime Minister chaired a ministerial Council for National Security meeting and discussed with the ministers and security leaders the progress of security operations to pursue terrorist cells and ISIS remnants.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant security services to "take caution, upgrade readiness for rapid reaction, and continue to follow up on the operations during Ramadan."

Al-Kadhimi directed to "intensify the intelligence work, follow up the efforts that resulted in the elimination of terrorist gangs, and thwart all plans to destabilize the security situation."

