Al-Kadhimi: border villages are neglected

Shafaq News/ Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday lamented the "neglection" of the border territories, urging the local authorities to relieve the sufferings of the citizens.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came in a speech he delivered during a visit to the borders of Nineveh Governorate with Syria earlier today.

"We are to affirm that the government does not distinguish between the different governorates. The rights and the security of the Iraqi citizen are sacred and unnegotiable."

"Unfortunately, the border villages are rather forgotten. It is a matter we refuse. People who live there are Iraqis. They must be provided services and protected."

The Prime Minister urged the governorate and district administrations to find a rapid solution to the citizens' problems that exacerbates with every change of the weather.

"Those people were victims of terrorism throughout the past year. We shall pay back by meeting their demands and aspirations for a state that secures their rights."

"The security situation is under control. Rumors circulating here and there are mere media over-dramatization," he added, "be assured. We are with you. You are, along with the security forces, are the homeland's fence. Your cooperation and integration with them bolster the security and stability of the country, imposes the prestige of the state, and hampers the attempts to disrupt the security and stability."